FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and local law enforcement leaders announced during a news conference Friday the arrest of multiple defendants allegedly involved in fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking in Fresno County.

During the news conference, the results of so-called “Operation Killer High” were announced. The operation launched after a string of fentanyl-related overdoses.

The investigation into fentanyl-related overdoses in the Fresno area resulted in charges against a total of 18 alleged drug traffickers. They’re charging them with trafficking fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and methamphetamine, law enforcement officials said Friday.

“Many of the deaths and near-deaths in drug overdoses are caused by counterfeit pills that look like prescription pills but are not and actually contain fentanyl. The user may be unaware that the pills contain fentanyl and can be deadly,” said Talbert. “The charges announced today and the seizure of illicit drugs demonstrate our combined commitment to prevent the flow of these dangerous drugs into our communities.”

According to court documents, the overdoses were caused by counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl, referred to on the street as M30s.

According to the criminal complaint, Torrecillas Urias Jr. was obtaining tens of thousands of counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills and large quantities of fentanyl powder, cocaine, and methamphetamine directly from sources in Mexico.

Urias Jr and his co-defendants are accused of distributing illicit narcotics to drug dealers inside and outside of California, according to Talbert. Those co-defendants are listed by US Department of Justice officials as;