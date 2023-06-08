KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 62 suspects during the course of a four-year operation titled ‘Operation Moovin on Out.’

Deputies say the operation began in 2019 by the Major Crimes Task Force as a result of the rise in crime associated with the Crip street gang.

Early morning Thursday, authorities served 23 search warrants and 57 arrest warrants in Kings, Tulare, Kern, and Fresno counties. Of these warrants, 11 search warrants were served in Hanford, two in the unincorporated area of Kings County, five in Visalia, and one each in Fresno, Delano, Corcoran, Lemoore, and Tulare.

As a result of “Operation Moovin on Out,” authorities say 62 suspects were arrested in total with 46 of the arrests occurring Thursday. Charges ranged from homicide, attempted homicide, sales of narcotics, human trafficking, pimping, pandering, fraud, and money laundering.

Courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they found and seized the following:

34 firearms (14 were seized Thursday)

A functioning pipe bomb

3 vehicles (Fraud and money laundering scheme)

A motorcycle (Fraud and money laundering scheme)

$120,000 worth of jewelry (Fraud and money laundering scheme)

Over $225,000 in cash (Fraud, money laundering, and drug sales)

Over $555,000 from frozen bank accounts (Fraud)

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office believes the arrests made throughout the investigation will help suppress criminal activity and create a safer atmosphere.

Deputies would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with the operation: