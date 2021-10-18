One year later, detectives still looking for answers in deadly shooting of Fresno County man

Photo of Merced Sanchez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say the homicide of a Fresno County man remains unsolved over a year following his death.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for answers about the shooting that left 82-year-old Merced Sanchez dead in Raisin City on Tuesday, October 12, 2020.

At 5:30 a.m. the day of the shooting, deputies were called out to the area of Young and Ormus avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When deputies arrived, they found Sanchez shot to death next to a vehicle.

While speaking with his family, deputies learned Sanchez had been outside checking on his property when they heard gunshots.

Following the shooting, the Sheriff’s office says a marijuana garden was discovered on Sanchez’s property, which it believes was a factor in the homicide.

Homicide detectives gathered evidence and interviewed several people, but have not been able to identify a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward to help solve Sanchez’s murder.

Anyone with information about Sanchez’s death is asked to call Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.