Man shot on upper leg after shooting in Southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Fresno near an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police says they reported to the area of Olive and Peach Avenues near Landing at Fancher Creek apartments at around 6:30 p.m. for a victim of a shooting.

Lt. Tietjen with the Fresno Police department says two individuals were walking from a liquor store back to the apartment complex when one of the victims was shot.

The man was shot in the upper right leg and had a graze to his upper shoulder and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told authorities they didn’t see any vehicles and didn’t know where the bullets came from.

Authorities say they are investigating the area and looking for any surveillance video.

