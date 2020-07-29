1 of 3 suspects arrested for Hanford homicide, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide on Saturday in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Authorities say they arrested 27-year-old, Fred Wills for murder. They say it was in related to a homicide that occurred in the 700 Block of South Redington Street on July 19.

Investigators say they located Wills at a hotel in Arcadia and was booked into the Kings County Jail.

Investigators are still looking for Larry James, 26 and Amber Douthard, 30 as they are wanted for questioning relating to the homicide.

Anyone with information related to the homicide or the location of the two subjects are urged to contact the department’s Detective Unit at (559) 585-2540.

