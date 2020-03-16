One man shot near pizza joint in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was shot near a pizza joint in Central Fresno on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired at around 8 p.m. near the area of Weber and Clinton Avenues.

When authorities arrive they say one man was shot in the lower back and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say during the investigation, police were able to look through surveillance video and found the victim standing in a parking lot of a Pizza Hut. Two subjects were seen across the street in hoodies shooting in the victim’s direction.

No other details were available.

