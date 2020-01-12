One man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon in southeast Fresno, police say.

Fresno police reported to a shot spotters near E Mckenzie and Ninth Avenues to a disturbance that was taking place outside a home.

The victim was in critical condition and was transported to Community Regional Medical Centers, according to authorities.

Police say there was a relationship between the shooter and the victim, but the relationship still undetermined.

Authorities are still investigating.

