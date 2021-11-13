One man dead after shooting in Easton, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead following a shooting in Easton on Friday night, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Geneva and Frantz avenues in Easton for calls of shots fired at a home.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the road and that they learned the suspect had fled the scene.

Medical personnel attempted to save the victim, but he died on scene due to his injuries, according to officials.

Fresno County sheriff deputies say homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident as they try to identify the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com