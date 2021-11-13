One man dead after shooting in Easton, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead following a shooting in Easton on Friday night, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Geneva and Frantz avenues in Easton for calls of shots fired at a home.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the road and that they learned the suspect had fled the scene.

Medical personnel attempted to save the victim, but he died on scene due to his injuries, according to officials.

Fresno County sheriff deputies say homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident as they try to identify the suspect.