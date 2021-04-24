One teen arrested, two more wanted for shooting outside Fashion Fair Mall, police say

The Fresno Police Department says Brandon Soto (left), Vincent Romo (middle), and Angel Burciaga (right), were involved in a shooting outside of Fashion Fair Mall. Romo has been arrested by police.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers who were involved in a shooting outside of the Fashion Fair Mall last week have been identified by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say all three suspects are known gang members and have been named as 18-year-old Brandon Soto, 19-year-old Vincent Romo, and 19-year-old Angel Burciaga.

On Friday, April 23, officers were able to track down Romo at a home in Dinuba, where police say he was found with a semi-automatic handgun.

Romo was placed under arrest for his alleged part in the shooting that happened at the mall one week ago.

An outdoor shopping area at Fashion Fair Mall was taped off following a shooting on Saturday night.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, dozens of officers rushed over to Fashion Fair after it was reported that shots had been fired outside of the mall.

When officers arrived, they quickly evacuated the mall and began searching for anyone who might have been shot.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that a man had told other mall-goers he had been shot in the foot, but he took off before police could arrive and has never been found.

After watching surveillance video from the area, officers were able to figure out that just before the shooting two groups of men had gotten into a fight as they were leaving the mall.

Angel Burciaga, 19, and Brandon Soto, 18, are wanted by the Fresno Police Department for a shooting outside of the Fashion Fair Mall.

During the argument, police say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the other group.

Three rounds were fired into the glass doors at the entrance of the mall but no innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire.

Police say the group with the shooter then jumped into a car and and left the mall.

Soto and Burciaga are still wanted by Fresno Police for charges related to the Fashion Fair shooting.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.