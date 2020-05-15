One man and two teens arrested for gang affiliations and fleeing from police in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man and two teens were arrested in Merced Wednesday on charges of fleeing from police and gang affiliations.

Officers with the Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit say they stopped a vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. for a traffic violation on the 1100 block Canal Street. Two male juvenile passengers ran from the vehicle and were arrested a block away.

Officers say they located a 9mm semi-auto handgun and a high capacity magazine discarded on the ground. The driver of the vehicle is a validated gang member on parole and was identified as 42-year-old, Robert Yanez.

Yanez was booked at Merced County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, vehicle code violations, gang enhancements and a parole violation. Both juveniles were booked at the Merced County Juvenile Hall for weapons charges and gang enhancements.

Merced Police is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Odom on 209-388-7814.

