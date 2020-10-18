15-year-old boy arrested for killing man, leaving another injured in northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 23-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was injured after a shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday night, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the area of Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting victim, said Sgt. Steve Presser.

When authorities arrived they found two victims in front of Cigar World, they were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported the 23-year-old victim died Sunday morning, while the second victim, later identified as the store clerk of the shop is in stable condition.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who say was the one who shot the two victims.

The investigation is on going, no other details were available.

