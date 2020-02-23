One injured in Sanger drive-by shooting, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man injured at a drive-by shooting in Sanger on Saturday night, according to police.

Police say they arrived at an apartment complex near the area of Sanger and Cherry Avenues at around 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man in his 40’s was found behind the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information and are unsure if the shooting was gang-related.

