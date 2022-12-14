FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say.

According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting several individuals struck by gunfire.

When police officers arrive at the scene found two individuals, a man believed to be African-American in his mid-20s that was injured by a gunshot in his upper body. Despite the life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Officers then contacted another man also believed to be an African-American also in his 20s who was injured by gunfire and transported to the hospital.

Fresno Police officers say they have surveillance video from inside a smokeshop at the location that captured a large portion of the incident where three individuals were inside the shop apparently waiting for a pair of individuals that were coming on foot – and then there was an exchange of gunfire from the three people inside the smokeshop towards the two victims.

Police say at the moment they don’t know if the victims fired back at the suspects who fled on foot and detectives are currently working with the smokeshop owner who they say is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say it is too early in the investigation to determine if this is a gang-related incident. Investigators are searching for more witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.