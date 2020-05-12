One dead and no arrests after a shooting in Sanger, police say

Breaking News
SANGER, California (KGPE) – A man is dead following what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Sanger Monday evening.

Sanger Police received the call of a possible shooting incident at 7:10 p.m. in the area of 5th and O streets. Officers report finding a Hispanic male in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspects arrived and left the scene in a vehicle. They believe the incident to be gang related. No suspect information is being released at this time.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Sanger Police in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

