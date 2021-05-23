1 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Old Town Clovis bar, police say

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a bar in Old Town Clovis early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Clovis Police Department says detectives arrested someone it believes was involved in the shooting after a SWAT search warrant was carried out Sunday morning.

The identity of the person who was arrested has not been released by police at this time.

Lt. Jim Munro says the department expects to release more details on the arrest later in the day on Sunday.

Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the Palace Bar near Clovis Avenue and 5th Street after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clovis Police say two of the men did not survive their injuries, and a third is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Authorities have identified the men who were killed as 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez.

Lt. Munro says there was a confrontation between the shooter and the three men at the bar earlier in the evening, but it’s unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The murders mark the 1st and 2nd homicides of the year in the City of Clovis.