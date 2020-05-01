One arrested for assault with a knife in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One was arrested for cutting a victim’s hand during an argument in Visalia on Thursday, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of 1100 block W Seeger Avenue at around 6 p.m. for a report of an assault with a knife.

The suspect was identified as Jerelyn Crumal, 56, of Visalia.

Crumal confronted the victims over an unknown domestic issue, according to police.

Authorities say the argument escalated and Crumal cut one victim’s hand with a knife and attempted to cut another victim.

Crumal was arrested at the scene and booked in jail.

