VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – One person was arrested following a crash early Saturday morning in Visalia, the California Highway Patrol says.

According to the CHP the call was initially one that reported a single, overturned vehicle on fire shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 198, west of Ben Maddox Way.

When first responders arrived they say they found the crash to actually have involved two cars – a Hyundai Elantra and a Dodge Charger.

Image courtesy Visalia Watchdog

Visalia City Fire, Visalia Police Department, and the CHP were all on scene to help remove the occupants of the Elantra, which was the overturned and burned vehicle, and transport them to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say one person was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Visalia-area CHP at (559) 734-6767.