FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are asking for the community’s help to find the family of an armed man that was shot and killed by deputies, The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Detectives say they have searched numerous personal records, but have not been able to find family members of 59-year-old Daimar Lopez, a transient man in Caruthers.

Officials say Lopez died as a result of a deputy-involved shooting on May 16 when dispatchers received a call from a man, brandishing a knife at the Caruthers Fairgrounds, where officials say Lopez tried contacting student-athletes while they were training. Two coaches confronted the suspect and that is when he pulled out a knife.

Sheriff authorities say Lopez walked away and headed toward the post office. A parent of one of the athletes then contacted him. They say Lopez pulled out a different, larger knife and attempted to stab the parent.

Deputies say the parent moved away and told dispatchers to send the deputies to a nearby strip mall at Tahoe and Marsh Avenues because that is where the suspect was headed.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they contacted Lopez in front of a barbershop. He refused numerous commands from deputies to drop his weapons and surrender. Deputies say they tried firing less-lethal bean bags, which struck Lopez, but they were ineffective.

Officials say the suspect then charged at the deputies while holding a knife. Three deputies fired their guns, striking Lopez multiple times. They administered first aid until medical personnel arrived and Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials say locating immediate family members is a necessary process in order for our office to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.