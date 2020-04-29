Officials identify man killed in ‘violent’ stabbing attack outside Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials provided more information Wednesday after a man died Tuesday after a stabbing in central Fresno, which Fresno Police said began with a fight outside an apartment.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to an apartment at Belmont and Glenn avenues, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Authorities established that numerous people were involved in the fight and a male victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. La Blue said Wednesday that homicide detectives have found that the victim, identified as Myron Reed, 49, was attacked by multiple people who left him in the alley.

Police say they do not know the motive for the “violent” attack at this time and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Fresno Police homicide detectives Miranda at 559-621-2452 or Barnes at 559-621-2421 under case file 20-24602.

