FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released Tuesday the identity of a man shot and killed in southeast Fresno the day before.

Jeyson Zapata, 21 of Mendota, was killed around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning near 10th Street and Calwa Avenue in Fresno. Police say Zapata was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.