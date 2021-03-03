Officials discover pair of marijuana grows filled with over 2k plants in Los Banos

(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pair of marijuana grows filled with a total of more than 2,000 plants were discovered by officials Tuesday within the city of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies worked with the Department of Homeland Security, Los Banos police and fire departments to serve two search warrants for illegal indoor grows that were within Los Banos in the area of Crystal Court and Alyssum Way.

An investigation found that both residences were diverting power from Pacific Gas & Electric and were found to be health and safety hazards due to mold, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both residences were condemned.

A total of 2,753 plants were eradicated and 10 pounds of finished product were taken for destruction.

Sheriff Vern Warnke reminded county residents that the Sheriff’s Office is enforcing marijuana cultivation laws that have been in place since 2018. All outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately by deputies and violators will prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Additionally, residents are only allowed to grow six plants indoors.

Anyone with questions on laws regarding the cultivation and possession of marijuana are asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.