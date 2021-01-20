Officials arrest 6 who helped with Merced County Jail escape

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of six individuals who helped six inmates escape from the Merced County Jail.

Investigators found that friends and family members of the escapees aided in their escape during and after their incarceration.

List of people arrested:

46-year-old Sonia Montes from Merced

66-year-old Elvira Aleman De Montes from Atwater

20-year-old Alexia Hernandez-Ramirez from Atwater

19-year-old Arthur Quirarte from Atwater

41-year-old Rosario Coronado from Merced

28-year-old Raheem Hill from Merced

It was also found that several other individuals may have been involved and investigators are looking into other possible conspirators, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation continues and three of the escapees are currently wanted.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 per escapee being offered by the United States Marshals Service for information leading to the apprehension of 20-year-old Jorge Barron from Atwater, 19-year-old Gabriel Coronado from Atwater, and 21-year-old Manuel Leon from Vallejo.

Officials said the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach and instead call 911.

A TIP LINE has been set up by the US Marshals Service and all information given can remain anonymous and could help bring these criminals to justice. To provide information you can call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit the following link: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html.