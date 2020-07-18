Officers investigate shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Fresno apartment complex.

Officers responded to 1481 N. Peach Ave. at 1:37 a.m. for a victim of a shooting. A 30-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers.

The victim said he was walking through the complex when he “exchanged words” with the suspects and was shot multiple times, Police said. The victim was uncooperative and refused to provide a suspect descriptation other than that they were three Latino males.

One apartment was struck unintentionally.

