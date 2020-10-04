Officers investigate shooting at Merced apartment complex

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — At least one person was injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a Merced apartment complex, according to Merced Police.

Officers around 8:39 a.m. responded to the area of 2600 Glen Ave. for a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Mark Jenkins. Arriving officers found at least one victim suffering injuries from being shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

Jenkins said Police do not have suspect information at this time. The shooting continues to be under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.