Officers investigate shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police on Sunday are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that left a man shot in his lower body.

Officers received a report of a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 100 W. Saginaw Way, near Palm and Dakota avenues. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Police reported that the victim was expected to survive.

Witnesses described the suspect as an African American male, Police said. The suspect left the scene in what was described as a white sedan.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.