Officers investigate homicide in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos Police announced Thursday morning they are investigating a homicide.

The homicide was reported in the area of East B and 8th streets around 6:40 a.m.

Police said the area is closed to traffic during their investigation and ask the public to avoid traveling in the area if possible.

Anyone with information concerning the homicide is asked to contact Los Banos Police at 209-827-7070.

