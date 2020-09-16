Officers investigate armed robbery at southeast Fresno convenience store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at a southeast Fresno convenience store.

Four men walked into a 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont avenues around 5 a.m. and demanded money, Fresno Police said. One of the men had a gun.

The suspects took off with an unknown amount of cash.

The clerk was the only person inside the store at the time of the robbery and was not hurt, police said. The robbers were described as Latino men, between the ages of 18 and 23.

The suspects were last seen walking north on Chestnut Avenue.

Officers reported they were looking at surveillance video to get a better description of the suspects.

