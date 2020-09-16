HOME OF HOPE /
You can win a new house in the annual Granville ‘Home of Hope’ giveaway

Officers investigate armed robbery at southeast Fresno convenience store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday morning at a southeast Fresno convenience store.

Four men walked into a 7-Eleven at Chestnut and Belmont avenues around 5 a.m. and demanded money, Fresno Police said. One of the men had a gun.

The suspects took off with an unknown amount of cash.

The clerk was the only person inside the store at the time of the robbery and was not hurt, police said. The robbers were described as Latino men, between the ages of 18 and 23.

The suspects were last seen walking north on Chestnut Avenue.

Officers reported they were looking at surveillance video to get a better description of the suspects.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com