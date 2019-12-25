Officers find blood but no victims in reported southeast Fresno shooting

Crime





FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A report of gunfire in a southeast Fresno neighborhood led officers to find only a trail of blood early Christmas morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers received a report of gunfire around 4:50 a.m. in the area of White and Sierra Vista avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson said. On arrival, officers found a blood trail but no victims.

Police have been waiting for a shooting victim to arrive at Community Regional Medical Center but none have arrived so far.

No other information was immediately available.

