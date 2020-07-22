Officers continue to investigate deadly southwest Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police continue to investigate a southwest Fresno drive-by shooting on Tuesday afternoon that ended the life of a 29-year-old man.

Officers were sent to the area of Tupman Street and George Avenue at 3:56 p.m. regarding a shooting victim being loaded into a vehicle, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Police received an additional call of a shooting victim dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

Willie Lee Barnes, 29, of Fresno (Fresno Police)

On arrival at the hospital, officers found that the victim, Willie Lee Barnes, 29, of Fresno, had been shot once in the upper body and had died from his injuries. It was found that Barnes was the same victim being loaded into a vehicle at Tupman and George.

Detectives arrived to the scene and confirmed that a light-colored sedan drove through the area occupied by an unknown amount of people, La Blue said. Shots were fired from the vehicle toward Barnes and he was struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle then fled east on George away from the location.

After speaking with residents in the area, it was determined that the shooting was not random, La Blue said. However, it occured in the middle of the day as many children were playing in the street and in the sourrounding neighborhood.

Detectives are still working on determining a motive for the shooting and have not ruled it out as being gang related.

Police said the shooting endangered the lives of many children and residents who reside in the area.

Detectives worked through the night and are asking anyone with information to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective E. Cerda at 559-621-2446 or M. Romero at 559-621-2451.

