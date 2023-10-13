CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Chowchilla Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after officers with the California Highway Patrol found him sleeping in a personal vehicle, CHP said on Friday.

CHP says they performed a welfare check of an individual sleeping in a personal car on Auberry Road west of Thunderbird Road on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 5:45 p.m.

According to CHP, the individual was identified as Brian Boivie, an officer with the City of Chowchilla Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

CHP says he was cited and released to a responsible adult, according to the Highway Patrol.