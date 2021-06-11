Officer on duty views deadly assault in Merced, officials say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced police officer witnessed a deadly assault while on duty Thursday night.

Officials say an officer observed 26-year-old James McRae fleeing the scene of a fight on R Street at 11:45 p.m.

The officer was able to catch up with McRae and detained him for further investigation while other responding officers responded to the area.

Responding officers found a 40-year-old man unconscious suffering from a stab wound to the chest a block away.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Detectives are attempting to determine a motive for the assault and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.