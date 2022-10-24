PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after dragging an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 12:20 a.m., officials said an officer saw a 17-year-old driver who appeared to be under the influence in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street.

After pulling over the vehicle, investigators said the teen, who is not being identified due to their age, hit the gas pedal while the officer was trying to detain them.

Officers said the teen ended up dragging the officer from their vehicle for a short distance.

After dragging the officer, investigators said the teen drove away from the area, but the vehicle was later found at a home.

Officials said the suspect was placed under arrest and was discovered to be under the influence, driving unlicensed, and using the vehicle without permission.

The teen was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against an officer, DUI resulting in injury, vehicle theft, failure to comply with a lawful order, and driving without a license.