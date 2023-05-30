OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An off-road vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking in Orosi between Avenue 428 and the Frian/Kern Canal Bridge on May 20, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victims reported that two men walked up to them from a black sedan, pulled out guns, and demanded the keys for the Can-Am Maverick and later left in the off-road vehicle.

Officials described the off-road vehicle as an orange 2020 Can-Am Maverick with an orange Can-Am strap attached to the front grill and a black flag with a raccoon face attached to one of the rear poles.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.