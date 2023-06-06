OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says they have arrested a man they believed is involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Oakhurst man in July 2021.

On Tuesday, CHP detectives say they arrested 22-year-old Bryce Yandell, of Coarsegold, who they say is believed to be responsible for the fatal hit-and-run crash which killed 20-year-old Eben Hammond on July 7, 2021.

On July 7, 2021, just before midnight, officers say Hammond was walking and skateboarding home with family members on Road 427, near Elliot Drive, in Oakhurst, when what was described as a dark-colored SUV struck Hammond from behind. Hammond succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

In March of 2022, a tip led CHP Detectives to Yandell.

Officers say Yandell was the owner of a dark-colored SUV which he claimed was parked in Mariposa and has not been driven since 2021. Yandell claimed there was no collision damage, however, CHP says they discovered major damage consistent with a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

After several interviews, officers say Yandell insisted he had no involvement in the death of Hammond.

Through Madera County Superior Court search warrants, detectives say they were able to link physical evidence from the crime scene and circumstantial evidence from Yandell’s cellular data to Hammond’s death.

On Tuesday, June 6, officers say they placed Yandell under arrest without incident.