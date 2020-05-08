Oakhurst man arrested for barricading himself inside an apartment, assaulting woman

Oakhurst, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Oakhurst for barricading himself inside an apartment with a machete and assaulting a woman, police say.

Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call of domestic violence at around 5:30 p.m. at River Park Apartments.

As deputies arrived they say 26-year-old, Edward ‘Tom’ Becker of Oakhurst assaulted a woman and barricaded himself within the apartment.

After about two hours, Deputies say Becker was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Madera County Jail.

The victim received visible injuries but declined medical attention, according to authorities.

