MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man suspected of starting the Oak Fire in July 2022, appeared in Mariposa County Superior Court for his second appearance – and his arraignment – on Thursday.

Officials say 71-year-old Edward Frederick Wackerman entered a not-guilty plea and denied all special allegations to the current charges.

A four-day preliminary hearing has been set to commence on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. and a pre-preliminary hearing has been set for January 22, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Wackerman continues to be held on a no-bail detention order after being connected to the ignition of a series of fires last summer.

Wackerman was arrested on Friday, June 16, 2023, after an extensive investigation identified him as the suspect responsible for igniting the Oak fire in July of 2022.

Authorities say if convicted on all counts, he could face a life sentence.