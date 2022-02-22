‘Not guilty’ plea for Fresno man caught on video allegedly hitting street vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Martin Chavez pleaded not guilty in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Chavez was caught on video allegedly hitting and intimidating street vendors, one of which was a 77-year-old man on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, Chavez robbed a street vendor on Tulare and Third Street. Police said he initially approached them asking for pricing, but later picked up two baskets and walked away without paying.

The judge in the case denied media requests to film his arraignment. Chavez is expected to be back in court on Feb. 28.