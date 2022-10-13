MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning.

Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday, Oct. 3.

The family of four was found dead in an orchard near Dos Palos on the evening of Oct 5.

The judge postponed the arraignment Monday in order to give Salgado time to hire his own attorney instead of moving forward with a public defender.

Salgado pleaded not guilty in court in court Thursday, his next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 15.