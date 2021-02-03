Northwest Fresno Subway sandwich shop robbed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police is searching for man officers say robbed a Fresno sandwich store Wednesday, using a gun to demand cash from the register.

According to police, at around 8:30 a.m. the unidentified suspect entered the Subway sandwich store at Shaw and Marks avenues and brandished the handgun at the staff member behind the counter. The suspect was also carrying a black bag. He fled with an unknown amount of cash and headed east towards Marks Avenue.

Police say there was a second suspect who waited outside. The suspect was described by police as an African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 20 to 30 years old, wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Fresno Police Detective M. Uppal on 559-621-2072.