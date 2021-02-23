Northwest Fresno homicide victim identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police identified Tuesday a man who was found dead at a home in Northwest Fresno on Monday night.

A call from Los Angeles led police to a home located near Ashcroft and Marks avenues around 7:30 p.m Monday night where they found Michael Williams, 44 of Fresno, dead, investigators say.

Police say they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Williams had been dead several hours before they arrived according to investigators.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.