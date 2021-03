FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a northwest Fresno convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 6:19 a.m. at the “Fast ‘n’ ESY #18” near Shaw and Brawley avenues. Officers say the thief took cash, then ran away. They say he dropped evidence near a car wash.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.