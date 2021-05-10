Non-compliant registered sex offender arrested in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A registered sex offender wanted for being non-compliant with law enforcement has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies tracked James Cleaver to a Fresno home near Cornelia and Belmont avenues and placed him under arrest. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Deputies asked for help finding Cleaver in January after they say he failed to report to his probation officer following his release from prison the month prior.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office says Cleaver moved homes and failed to register his new address with law enforcement.

