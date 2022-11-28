MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested on Friday evening for outstanding warrants in Merced County according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say that on Friday, November 25, a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle with multiple code violations on Highway 152. He stopped the vehicle and determined that the driver did not have a license.

Officials say the deputy discovered a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Johnnie Angel Romeo Gonzalez, who had outstanding warrants from another county. The deputy also located a loaded firearm concealed on a juvenile passenger in the car, as well as another loaded firearm in the trunk, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that since one of the passengers was a child, a licensed driver was called to come and drive the child. When the driver arrived the deputy identified him as Jalen Deshawn Bosworth, who also had outstanding warrants from another agency, according to officials. A second driver arrived to take the female driver and the child home.

The two adults were taken into custody for their outstanding warrants, according to deputies. The juvenile was arrested for alleged weapons charges, and the driver was cited.