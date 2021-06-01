‘NO 2 MASKS’ spray-painted along newly-installed mural in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A mural alongside the offices of Kings Canyon Unified School District was vandalized, weeks after it was officially unveiled.

According to Reedley Police, the mural was spray-painted with the words “NO 2 MASKS” and the damage was reported to officers on May 21.

The damage to the mural meant that the entire fixture had to be removed from the wall by Kings Canyon Unified School District. The cost of the damages is estimated to be around $10,000.

Investigators ask that anyone who knows those responsible for the damage to contact police.