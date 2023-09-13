FRESNO, Calif, (KGPE/KSEE) – A new video showing a suspect in the fire death of a Fresno seven-year-old was released on Wednesday by the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators have been working to solve the homicide of Isaac Vallejo since the deadly fire at his home in 2022.

Police say on July 6, 2022, the Fresno Fire Department responded to a house fire at 243 North College Avenue in central Fresno.

According to investigators three adults and two children escaped the home, but Isaac Vallejo was unable to escape. Firefighters located the seven-year-old in one of the second-story bedrooms.

Fire investigators determined that an accelerant was used to ignite the fire and classified the case as arson.

Fresno Police released video a showing a suspect walking in front of a nearby house with an orange bucket, which Lt. Paul Cervantes says looked like a Home Depot bucket.

Fresno Police have said they have sent the video showing the suspect to the FBI for further analysis. Officers think the suspect shown in the video set the house on fire with gasoline that was in that bucket.

Based on the tips given to Fresno Police, investigators say they are getting one step closer to finding the suspect in this case.

Cervantes says there is more video but it is not able to be released yet as it is currently being handled by the FBI.

Fresno Police Department says this could be gang-related as the neighborhood the fire was in is known for gang suspicion.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.