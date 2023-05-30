HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New evidence was uncovered in the investigation into the 2022 shooting death of 33-year-old Eulalio Castillo, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say on Nov. 27 2022 around 5:33 p.m. they responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a person who had been shot.

The victim, identified as Eulalio Castillo, who was shot multiple times was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Shortly after the shooting, police say a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street which is a one-way street for eastbound traffic.

Police say recent information has indicated a person similar in appearance to an artist rendering may have been involved in the shooting and may have information relevant to the investigation.

The Hanford Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect information to contact the Hanford Police Department. Please call 559-585-2540 or text 559-379-6093 with any information.