Authorities have released new details about what happened in the lead-up to the kidnapping of three adults and an eight-month-old baby in Merced this week.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters with Cal Fire were called out to the area of Buhach and Oakdale roads in Winton for a report of a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a black 2020 Dodge Ram truck on fire.

An hour later, authorities began working to get into contact with the registered owner of the truck, Amandeep Singh.

Officers from the Merced Police Department went out to Amandeep’s home but didn’t find him there. However, officers were able to get into contact with one of Amandeep’s family members. After speaking with officers, the family began trying to get into contact with Jasdeep Singh, his wife, Jasleen Kaur, and Amandeep but were unable to reach them.

The family ended up calling the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to report all three of the adults and the couple’s eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, missing.

At 1:04 p.m., deputies went out to a business near Highway 59 and 8th Street to try to find the four missing family members.

While at the business, detectives said they found evidence that showed that all three of the adults and the baby had been kidnapped. Authorities have not said if a motive for the kidnapping has been determined.

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are now helping in the investigation.

Officials said the suspect has a buzz cut and was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes with black socks.

The suspect is believed to be armed and considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or the whereabouts of the family to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547