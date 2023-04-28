FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New charges have been filed against the man who assaulted an officer during an arrest and partially detached the officer’s right ear from his head on Thursday, April 27.

Police say they responded to the Citi Bank around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday for an audible alarm at the bank near Kern Avenue and M Street.

Officials say when responding officers arrived, they noticed the business had broken windows. As officers were still arriving in the area, 31-year-old Willis Randolph was inside the building but took off and ran into the alley.

According to police, an officer gave chase and was able to tackle the suspect and detain him.

An assisting officer noticed that the arresting officer was bleeding profusely from his head and started rendering medical aid to him as well as taking over the detainment of the suspect that was in custody.

Randolph is facing a felony charge of willfully resisting a peace officer resulting in injury or death, a second-degree felony of burglary to a structure, and a misdemeanor of burglary in the second degree.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph was arrested 22 times since April 2018; his arrest on Thursday was his sixth arrest this month.