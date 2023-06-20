WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released new bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting, where a deputy was forced to shoot a teen suspect, in the small town of Winton back on April 29.

The video released shows the suspect, 17-year-old Jonathan Daniel Diaz-Duarte, and Deputy Lisa Lopez, exchanging gunfire, resulting in his death.

Lopez can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun! Drop it!”

The video appears to show that Diaz-Duarte shot first.

“We have slowed down the video so you can see Diaz-Duarte clearly point the gun behind him towards Deputy Lopez and fire one shot,” said Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson, going step-by-step in a breakdown of the bodycam video.

In the video, Undersheriff Gibson says it all started when deputies went to a call of reported gang activity at Winton Cemetery around 1:00 p.m.

He says when deputies arrived, multiple people fled before they took off in a white truck.

Deputies led a short pursuit after the driver failed to yield, ending in a crash.

“The vehicle crashed into a parked car at the corner of Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue in Winton at 1:14 p.m.,” said Gibson.

Investigators say several suspects ran, including Diaz-Duarte, who can be seen with a rifle in hand.

“Hey stop! Stop now! Let me see your hands,” a deputy in pursuit called out.

The same deputy, in chase of the 17-year-old, lost him in a nearby home-style apartment complex.

Deputy Lopez arrived moments later and spotted the 17-year-old before she chased him into an empty lot.

“It appeared the suspect tripped and fell as Deputy Lopez got close to him. He then pointed the gun back towards Deputy Lopez and fired one round striking her in the left ear. She then returned fire with her department-issued duty pistol, striking Diaz-Duarte three times,” said Gibson.

Deputies say Diaz-Duarte died on the scene and they found an AR-15-style rifle on the juvenile, loaded with .223 ammunition, capable of piercing law enforcement body armor.

“Deputy Lopez sustained one gunshot wound to the left ear, and gunpowder burns to her left cheek. The bullet also broke the back of her sunglasses. This shows how close the bullet came to potentially ending her life.”

The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Diaz Duarte, the sheriff’s office says he was associated with local gang activity.

His sister, days after the shooting, said he had just gotten out of the juvenile hall.