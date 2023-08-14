ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed by Atwater police on Sunday night after they say he had pointed a gun at officers while they were chasing him.

This happened in an Atwater neighborhood on Kelso Street, and it’s now leaving neighbors scared and frustrated. According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, they tried to pull over the suspect in a stolen property investigation.

Security camera video shows the suspect running through a housing complex on Kelso Street in Atwater with a gun in his hand. He points it at an Atwater Police Officer chasing him. That’s when the officer opened fire.

Witnesses say the suspect was shot four times after running towards Crest Road on the other side of the complex.

“We did see also in the video that the young man had a gun and pointed it at the cops,” they said.

Another angle shows first responders trying to save the suspect after he was shot, but it didn’t work. The suspect died at the scene.

Neighbors that live close by are saddened by the shooting, but now, they’re even more scared.

“It was traumatic, very traumatic for me. I had never seen a dead body, I’ve never seen all these cops, guns. It was scary, it was really scary,” neighbors said.

It was a dangerous situation for neighbors and children. One man says he and his children were washing their van near where the suspect drove his car at a high rate of speed into a parked car.

Tire marks left from the crash are still visible. If the parked car wasn’t there, it would’ve surely ended up going into homes right behind the car.

There was a large police presence and a helicopter overhead at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors say some bad things do happen around this area sometimes, but nothing like this.

“My fear was gunshots going through our house. The neighborhood here is not good at all. I pray for safety, there are children around here,” they said.

Now some neighbors want to move away from this area.

“We are in the process of moving for the fact that it’s a bad area, it’s really bad. We need to leave and I’m glad we’re in the process of doing that,” neighbors said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. A gun was recovered from the suspect.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the use of force in this case. The officer who discharged his weapon is currently on administrative leave.